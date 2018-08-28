Kenya: Deputy CJ arrested over corruption allegations

Kenya’s Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has been arrested by detectives over graft claims.Ms. Mwilu was arrested Tuesday outside the Supreme Court in Nairobi, and the arrest of a senior judiciary official has been described as unprecedented in the country’s history.

She was reportedly taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for questioning over corruption claims related to a case she handled on collapsed Imperial Bank, when she previously served in the Court of Appeal.

While addressing the press in Nairobi, the director of public prosecution, Noordin Haji, said Ms. Mwilu “evaded paying tax” and accused her “obtaining execution of security belonging to Imperial Bank by false pretence”.

The Central Bank of Kenya appointed the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) as receivers of Imperial Bank in October 2015, following its collapse amid revelations that up to 34 billion shillings ($337million) of shareholder deposits had gone missing.

According to Haji, Ms Mwilu “abused her office” and will face criminal prosecution because “the evidence against her is strong”.

“There is enough evidence to prosecute Kenya’s Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu for corruption and abuse of office,” he declared.

It would be recalled that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been spearheading a more intensified war against corruption, while calling upon all Kenyan leaders to help fight graft in the country.