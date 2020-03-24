International › APA

Kenya: EAC countries to receive mobile laboratories and COVID 19 test kits

Published on 24.03.2020 at 09h26 by APA News

The East African Community Secretariat is in the process of deploying mobile laboratories and Coronavirus test kits to all EAC Partner States.Each Partner  State will receive a four wheel drive vehicle fitted with laboratory  and ICT equipment, as well as all the necessary consumables for a fully  functional laboratory with the capacity to conduct tests for Ebola and  the coronavirus in addition to other pathogens.

 

The  EAC Secretariat has also put in place a Regional Coordination Committee  (RCC) with Risk Communication and community engagement Sub-committees  to oversee the regional COVID–19 response.

 

The  RCC has already set in motion a number of activities to secure the EAC  Organs and Institutions, and support the Partner States in battling the  virus, a statement issued in Nairobi from the EAC Secretariat has  disclosed.

 

Meanwhile, the  Secretariat will convene an Extra-Ordinary Meeting for the Sectoral  Council of Ministers of Health via Video Conference on Tuesday to  deliberate on the COVID-19 Pandemic and augment containment strategies  to prevent and stop any further spread of the disease in the region.

 

The meeting comes in the wake of confirmation of Corona Virus Disease cases in four out of six EAC Partner states. 

Some  EAC Partner States have implemented strategies to address the outbreak  at national level such as the suspension of all face to face meetings,  closure of all schools and tertiary training institutions, closure of  their respective air space and borders as well as implementation of  quarantine on arrival for travellers from high risk countries due to the  outbreak.

 

The four EAC  Partner States that have reported cases of the coronavirus are Kenya  with 16 confirmed cases, Rwanda 17, Tanzania 12 and Uganda one case. 

Burundi and South Sudan are yet to report any cases. 

Two countries neighbouring the EAC, namely the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia have each confirmed one case.

