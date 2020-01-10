Kenya earns $1.61bn from tourism in 2019

Kenya earned 163.5 billion shillings ($1.61 billion) as revenue raised from international tourism in 2019, a 3.9 percent increase from 157.3 billion shillings ($1.54 billion) in 2018, reports said on Friday.According to the latest tourism sector performance report released on Friday in Nairobi, the United States remains the top market source for Kenya with the number of visitors increasing by 23.501 percent from 247,530 in 2018 to 305,701 in 2019.

The total number of international visitors through all points of entry in 2019 was 2,048,834, a 1.167 percent increase from 2,025,206 in 2018. The coastal towns in Mombasa remain a favourite for local tourists.

“The purposes of visit to Kenya include holidaying – 63.15%, business – 13.5%, visiting family and friends – 10.6%. Other purposes include seeking for medical solutions, education, and shopping,” noted the report.

According to the report, growth in the tourism sector was affected by the DusitD2 attack, lower budget allocation, and the overall global decline on tourism observed world over.

“Air connectivity remains and will continue to be a major driver for growth of international arrivals, evident through the noted increase in arrivals through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Mombasa International Airport by 6.07% and 8.56% respectively,” noted the report.

Key drivers in the tourism growth in 2019, noted the report included a growth in the aviation sector, political stability, stable security, ease of doing business, and investor confidence.

Local tourism activities amounted to 4.9 million bed nights, a 10.4 percent growth from 4.48 million bed nights in 2018.

Africa and the Indian Ocean hold the largest sources of tourists visiting Kenya for the second year, although a decline was observed.