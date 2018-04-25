Kenya: Economic performance dips by one percent in 2017

Kenya’s economy is estimated to have expanded by 4.9 per cent in 2017 compared to a revised growth of 5.9 per cent in 2016, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said on Wednesday.KNBS blames the slowdown in the economic performance on the uncertainty associated with a prolonged electioneering period last year, coupled with effects of adverse weather conditions.

According to the ‘’Economic Survey 2018”, released in Nairobi, key macroeconomic indicators largely remained stable and, therefore, supportive of growth in 2017.

Additionally, the report noted that interest rates declined due to the impact of their capping that became effective in September 2016.

“In the money market, the Kenyan Shilling strengthened against most of the major trading currencies, but weakened against the Euro and the US Dollar in 2017. The current account deficit widened in the year under review, on account of significant growth of imports against a slower growth of exports.”

There was a moderate build up in inflationary pressures mainly due to significant increase in oil and food prices during the year under review.

Consequently, inflation rate rose from 6.3 per cent in 2016 to 8.0 per cent in 2017, the KNBS said.