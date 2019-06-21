International › APA

Kenya elected to lead anti piracy group

Published on 21.06.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

Kenya has been elected the chair of the Contant Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia (CGPCS) for a period of two years beginning January 2020.The unanimous  decision was made at the 22nd Plenary Session of the group held on  Thursday in Balaclava, Mauritius where the Kenyan Delegation was led by  Defence Cabinet Secretary, Raychelle Omamo and Foreign Affairs Cabinet  Assistant  Secretary,  Ababu Namwamba.

Maritime security is key to Kenya’s national security and the blue economy agenda. 

The  chairmanship affords Kenya the opportunity to coordinate regional and  international efforts to deal with the challenge of piracy which still  remains a threat to the Maritime sector, despite being suppressed in  recent times.

Delivering  Kenya’s acceptance speech,  Omamo assured the Plenary that Kenya will  work with all member states and stakeholders to ensure that efforts of  the international community to deter and combat piracy activities  through enhanced maritime surveillance, patrols and monitoring and  capacity building remain agile and effective.

 In  addition, Kenya assured the membership that it will endeavor to enhance  information sharing amongst all stakeholders, noting that this is key  for effective coordination of counter-piracy programs. 

As  chair, Kenya will endeavor to provide strong leadership to consolidate  the work done by Mauritius and the previous chairs and to secure the  legacy of the group, she said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

