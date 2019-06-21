Kenya elected to lead anti piracy group

Kenya has been elected the chair of the Contant Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia (CGPCS) for a period of two years beginning January 2020.The unanimous decision was made at the 22nd Plenary Session of the group held on Thursday in Balaclava, Mauritius where the Kenyan Delegation was led by Defence Cabinet Secretary, Raychelle Omamo and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Assistant Secretary, Ababu Namwamba.

Maritime security is key to Kenya’s national security and the blue economy agenda.

The chairmanship affords Kenya the opportunity to coordinate regional and international efforts to deal with the challenge of piracy which still remains a threat to the Maritime sector, despite being suppressed in recent times.

Delivering Kenya’s acceptance speech, Omamo assured the Plenary that Kenya will work with all member states and stakeholders to ensure that efforts of the international community to deter and combat piracy activities through enhanced maritime surveillance, patrols and monitoring and capacity building remain agile and effective.

In addition, Kenya assured the membership that it will endeavor to enhance information sharing amongst all stakeholders, noting that this is key for effective coordination of counter-piracy programs.

As chair, Kenya will endeavor to provide strong leadership to consolidate the work done by Mauritius and the previous chairs and to secure the legacy of the group, she said in a statement issued in Nairobi.