Kenya enters pact with Schlumberger for oil field development plan

The National Oil Corporation of Kenya on Friday disclosed they have partnered with the US-based firm, and world’s number one oil and gas services company, Schlumberger Limited, to support in building the field development plan for the Lokichar oil discoveries in northern Kenya.The plan will provide the government with an independent view of the development of the Lokichar oil discoveries, which will be useful in supporting the government in evaluating the work already being done by the investors such as British-based Tullow, Africa Oil and Maersk.

According to NOC Chief Executive Mary Jane Mwangi, the partnership is aimed at strengthening the NOC’s role as an advisor to government in the development of the national petroleum resource.

“Through this engagement with Schlumberger, National Oil will be equipped to better advice the government on the best principles and practices for developing the oil discoveries in Lokichar with a view to safeguarding national interest,” Mwangi said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Since crude oil discoveries were announced in February 2012, Kenya was projected to commercialize the natural resource in five years after the 210 billion shillings ($208 million) Likichar-Lamu Pipeline is completed.

Kenya had initially set itself an ambitious target of getting its crude to the international market before last year’s General Election, but later postponed the plan indefinitely over logistical challenges and instead settled on transporting the oil through the pipeline.

Uganda and Kenya are the only countries with crude oil in the region. Uganda’s proven recoverable reserves are estimated at two billion barrels, while Kenya’s is at 750 million barrels.