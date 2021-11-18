Kenya: Escaped prison trio recaptured

The three prisoners who had escaped from the maximum detention facility on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi have been rearrested, the Daily Nation newspaper reports on Thursday.The trio who were convicted for different terrorism offenses were rearrested 300km from Nairobi.

Reports say they were attempted to flee to Somalia, three days after escaping from the Kamiti maximum security prison.

Police identified the escapees as Mohamed Ali Abikar, convicted and sentenced to death for the 2015 Garissa University massacre of over 150 people, Musharraf Abdalla and Joseph Juma.

One of them was jailed in connection with a botched plot to blow up Kenyan parliament in 2012 while the other was found to have attempts to join the Somali militant sect al-Shabaab.