Kenya, Ethiopia leaders pledge to boost ties

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Monday vowed to re-energize historical ties as the two leaders held talks which centered on the economy and security.Kenyatta and PM Ahmed, who is in Nairobi on a two-day state visit to Kenya, made the commitment after they held talks.

The two leaders said Kenya and Ethiopia will embark on a new drive to boost trade and diplomatic ties.

The two leaders discussed the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor Project (LAPPSET), which is envisaged to provide an alternative infrastructure corridor to the Indian Ocean, and which is well on course.

They also discussed the implementation of the Power Purchase Agreement under which Kenya would import up to 400MW from Ethiopia yearly.

The two leaders also spoke on a number of shared water resources along the common border between Kenya and Ethiopia, notably the Omo River, Lake Turkana and Daua River.

The two countries have already entered into Tri-lateral framework arrangements with IGAD on the Daua River Basin and UNEP on the Lake Turkana Basin.

They also discussed the two countries’ anti-terrorism strategy, which both prioritize the stabilization of Somalia and winning the fight against Al Shabaab.

They discussed the need to continue pushing for adequate, predictable and sustainable funding for AMISOM forces from the United Nations assessed contributions.

Kenyatta said that the special relationship between Kenya and Ethiopia, which includes a defence pact, has ensured that the two nations have maintained cordial relations despite living in a region known for turbulence.

PM Ahmed echoed President Kenyatta’s words in promising commitment to advance bilateral ties.