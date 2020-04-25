Kenya extends curfew by 21 days

Kenya;s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday extended the dawn-dusk curfew for another 21 days after disclosing that the country has now 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19.While addressing the nation, Kenyatta further extended the cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the Counties of Kilifi, Kwale, and Mombasa for another 21 days.

Kenya confirmed its first COVID-19 cases, 44 days ago. Currently, Nairobi and Mombasa remain the country’s hot spots with the two cities recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Over the past few days, the counties of Mandera, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa have registered an increase in cases of infection.

“If this worrying trend does not reverse, more stringent measures will be taken in consultation with the County Governments,” said Kenyatta.

“I will continue to use the best scientific and medical advice to calibrate our response as a nation. We will escalate and de-escalate on the basis of how vulnerable we are to large-scale infection,” he said.

He said that the government is keen to embark on a mass testing exercise.

“We are working hard to overcome the greatly constrained global supplies of testing equipment to expand our capabilities,” he added.

So far, 14 people have succumbed to the disease while 98 people have recovered.

Kenya has so far tested 16,738 people.