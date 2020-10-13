International › APA

Happening now

Kenya: FAO warns of another locust invasion

Published on 13.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation has warned of another locust invasion in Kenya, APA learnt on Tuesday.The FAO said swarms of the crop pests could originate from neighbouring Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea into the north of Kenya.

The East African country is still smarting from the worst pestilence in the country for the past 70 years.

In its latest report published earlier in October, the FAO said swarms of locusts are migrating from Yemen on their way to East Africa and could reach Kenya by November.

During the last pestilence earlier this year, crops were destroyed in over 20 Kenyan counties including in Wajir and Mandera.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top