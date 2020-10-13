Kenya: FAO warns of another locust invasion

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation has warned of another locust invasion in Kenya, APA learnt on Tuesday.The FAO said swarms of the crop pests could originate from neighbouring Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea into the north of Kenya.

The East African country is still smarting from the worst pestilence in the country for the past 70 years.

In its latest report published earlier in October, the FAO said swarms of locusts are migrating from Yemen on their way to East Africa and could reach Kenya by November.

During the last pestilence earlier this year, crops were destroyed in over 20 Kenyan counties including in Wajir and Mandera.