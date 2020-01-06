Kenya: Fiery opposition lawyer allowed back after forced exile

The Kenyan government on Monday agreed to allow entry into the country of exiled fiery opposition lawyer, Miguna Miguna.The self styled leader of the National Revolutionary Movement (NRM) who is expected in the country on Tuesday was deported two years ago after immigration officials defied court orders to allow Miguna entry into the country.

Dr. Miguna is among three people, including two members of parliament, who were arrested in February in 2018 during a crackdown against those who participated in a parallel swearing-in ceremony on January 30 of the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The opposition lawyer and strategist, was deported to Canada on February 7 2018 after he was incarcerated by the government for five days, hours after he organized and participated in the swearing in ceremony of Odinga as the ‘peoples president’.

Odinga, who was the presidential candidate for the opposition coalition, NASA, held the swearing in after losing the presidential election, which he contended was not conducted fairly.

In a statement, the Director of Immigration Services, Alexander Muteshi said that the government will comply with court orders issued on December 2018 and will facilitate Miguna’s entry in the country.

“The Directorate has been been informed that Dr. Miguna Miguna will travel to Kenya on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. This is to confirm that in compliance with the court orders issued on December 14,2018, the Directorate will facilitate Dr. Miguna’s entry into Kenya,” the directorate said in a statement.

Police and immigration officials detained Dr. Miguna at the airport, with the immigration demanding that Dr. Miguna, re-apply for citizenship or for a visa before he is allowed to proceed.

Dr. Miguna on other hand refused to sign any papers insisting that he is a Kenyan citizen and insisted that his national identity card is enough reason to allow him into the country.

Dr. Miguna at the time of his deportation claimed that he was drugged and assaulted before he forcefully flown to Dubai.

“I was dragged, assaulted, drugged and forcefully flown to Dubai. I woke up in Dubai and the despots are here insisting that I must travel on to London. I’m sick. I need medical treatment. I need urgent help here. I want to take a flight only to Nairobi. Nowhere else!” Miguna said at the time in a statement.