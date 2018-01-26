Kenya formal retail on a rebound, says Trade Association

Kenya’s formal retail space has opened in 2018 with marked signs of resilience and positive growth, despite political instability that led to multi-billion dollar losses for the private sector, industry players said on Friday.According to the Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK) CEO, Wambui Mbarire, the supermarket sector, which features 25 key indigenous investors are currently enjoying a 98.1 percent market share, with most of them having successfully managed to expand formal retail value with the opening of more than ten fully-fledged supermarket branches.

Combined, the indigenous investors have facilitated more than 1.2billion shillings($10 million) economic investments with the recent branch openings in Nairobi, Kiambu, Sagana, Kisumu, Kericho, and Eldoret and generating more than 600 direct job opportunities, she said.

The association further noted that International operators with a market share of 1.79 percent are also playing a good role complementing the trail blazing efforts by the indigenous investors, with French retailer Carrefour, having opened its 4th store in Kenya, as well as Botswana retailer Choppies.

Currently, multinational supermarket sector players have a cumulative six branches.

“This year, we shall also be welcoming the entry of French Sports goods retailer Decathlon who are setting up shop at The Hub Karen and Turkish furniture retailer Doğtaş Exclusive who are set to open a shop in Parklands,” she said.

She further noted that the local pharmaceutical retail sub sector is also enjoying good growth with progressive investments.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance says businesses had lost about $7 billion as a result of the political instability witnessed last year, that also left dozens killed.