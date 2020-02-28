Kenya forms national task force to contain coronavirus

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the formation of a national emergency response committee on Coronavirus as part of measures to contain the deadly epidemic that has sent shockwaves across the world.Through an executive order issued on Friday, Kenyatta ordered the completion of an isolation centre at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi within a week.

“The coronavirus outbreak has now manifested internationally across multiple continents, with escalating numbers of new cases reported in different isolated countries and through varied travel mediums,” said Kenyatta.

The President said that the government will also enhance surveillance at all ports and points of entry to Kenya.

Kenyatta called upon the global community to join hands in managing the outbreak.

The president directive comes following a public outcry from Kenyans who have gone ahead to slam the government over the decision to allow a plane with 239 passengers from China to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 2,800 with around 2,640 deaths in Hubei Province in China as of the end of 26 February.