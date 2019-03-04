Kenya: Four American nationals perish in helicopter crash

Four American nationals and their Kenyan pilot perished on Sunday evening after their helicopter crashed at Central island national park in Lake Turkana, in northern Kenya, the police disclosed on Monday.In a statement, the Kenyan police said that security personnel dispatched to the scene confirmed that among that among the five were four Americans and Kenyan pilot identified as Captain Mario Magonga who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s pilot.

“Security teams are on the scene to assist in the recovery efforts. The cause of the incident is yet to be established and the details of the deceased will be released once the next of kin have been notified,” said the statement.

Last month, three American tourists perished after a light aircraft crashed in Western Kenya.