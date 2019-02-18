Kenya, France to improve bilateral relations

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a two-day State visit to Kenya next month, reports said on Monday.French Ambassador to Kenya Aline Kuster-Menager, confirmed the visit by the French President when she paid a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday in Nairobi.

Kenyatta said he looked forward to hosting the French President, as he expects the visit to break new ground in the bilateral relations between Kenya and France, a statement issued in Nairobi disclosed.

Kenya and France are expected to sign several agreements and MoUs covering various subjects of mutual interest.

The proposed rapid transit train service between the Nairobi Central Business District and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, is among the projects expected to feature prominently when President Kenyatta hosts President the French leader.

