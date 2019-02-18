International › APA

Kenya, France to improve bilateral relations

Published on 18.02.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a two-day State visit to Kenya next month, reports said on Monday.French  Ambassador to Kenya Aline Kuster-Menager, confirmed the visit by the  French President when she paid a courtesy call on President Uhuru  Kenyatta on Monday in Nairobi.

 Kenyatta  said he looked forward to hosting the French President, as he expects  the visit to break new ground in the bilateral relations between Kenya  and France, a statement issued in Nairobi  disclosed.

Kenya and France are expected to sign several agreements and MoUs covering various subjects of mutual interest. 

The  proposed rapid transit train service between the Nairobi Central  Business District and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, is among  the projects expected to feature prominently when President Kenyatta  hosts President the French  leader.

