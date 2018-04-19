Kenya: Fresh produce exports rake in $1.15 billion

Kenya earned $1.15 billion from fresh produce exports in 2017, the national consortium for the industry disclosed on Thursday.The Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya Chairman, Sylvester Maina said that the sector managed to weather the prolonged electioneering period experienced last year which left a toll on the economy.

According to data provided by FPC Kenya, the sector recorded an 11.6 percent growth translating to $822 million compared to 2016 earnings.

“Fruits and vegetables earned Kenya $90 million and $240 million, on export volumes of 56,945 tons and 87,240 tons, respectively,” he said.

The cut-flower export still remains the largest earner, contributing over 70 percent of the total fresh produce annual earnings.

Proceeds from fresh produce are the country’s second top foreign exchange earner after remittances from the Kenyan Diaspora.