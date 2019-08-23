Kenya gears up for population census

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), has concluded preparatory work for this year’s Kenya Population and Housing Census due to run from 24th to 31st August.This is a culmination of three years of systematic planning that started with cartographic mapping, which established 129,123 enumeration areas.

According to official estimates, the East African nation has a population of 52.57 million, the 27th highest in the world.

“The subsequent conduction of a mock census in August 2018 tested the adequacy of our logistics and personnel, accuracy of the maps, as well as the admissibility of the questionnaires and other data capture applications,” Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiangi told journalists in Nairobi on Thursday.

The government has deployed 2,467 ICT supervisors, 22,268 content supervisors and 138,572 enumerators, 9,000 of whom will cover special populations, including street families, prisons, police cells, travellers, and hospitals.

“We also wish to assure all Kenyans that their personal information will be handled with utmost confidentiality in conformity with the UN’s Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics and the Statistics Act of 2006,” he added.

He disclosed that the exercise has attracted a number of local and international observers, who wish to provide independent assessment of the whole process.

The census will be heavily dependent on technology, with enumerators using android devices to capture and transmit all the data that will be collected.

This is expected to increase the accuracy of data collected, due to inclusion of GPS based location information, and also make it faster to transfer the data to the central servers.

The last census carried out in 2009 revealed that Kenya at the time had a population of 38.6 million people.