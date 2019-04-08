Kenya gets new IGP

Hillary Mutyambai on Monday officially took over as the new Inspector-General of the Kenya Police following his swearing-in at the Supreme Court on Monday.Mutyambai, who is a former intelligence officer has taken over from Joseph Boinnet whose tenure has come to an end.

He has vowed to play an active role in the ongoing war against corruption.

Speaking in Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he expects Mutyambai to use his wide experience and exposure in the security sector to continue the work of ensuring that the lives of Kenyans and their properties are protected.

“No nation can achieve economic and political stability without security. I look forward to working with you to ensure we achieve our social and economic objectives for the people of our nation,” Kenyatta said.