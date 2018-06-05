Kenya: Gov’t unveils plans for export slaughterhouse

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday unveiled plans to set up Kenya’s first export slaughterhouse within the next two years.Before the export abattoir can come up, Kenya will start with the export of live animals to the international market.

“We will begin with the export of live animals, but in two years we should have our own export slaughterhouse. My vision is to revive this important sector,” Kenyatta declared.

He spoke in Nairobi after meeting with officials from the Djibouti Regional Quarantine Centre (DRQC), the entity that will partner with Kenya to set up the export slaughterhouse.

The DRQC officials were led by its founder, Mohammed Qaid Mohammed, and accompanied by Djibouti government officials including the charge d’affaires Abdoulkader Houssein Omar.

The meeting was a follow-up after recent bilateral talks in Nairobi between President Kenyatta and his Djibouti counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh, when the two leaders agreed on an 18-point agenda to collaborate in various socio-economic sectors, including trade, agriculture, vocational training and investment.

Through a Kenyan subsidiary, the DRQC will provide technical support, facilitate International livestock export, capacity building, training, establishment of livestock laboratories on diagnostic capacity and arrangements to contract farmers.