Kenya: Hospitalised Moi ‘recovering’ after discharge

Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi is said to be recovering from home on Friday, a day after he was discharged from hospital, ending public speculation about him.Medical sources close to the family say his condition is stable, reassuring a public after rumours swirled earlier this week that Mr. Moi who turned 95 in September, had died.

Moi was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit for the past ten days, with sources indicating that he was rushed there following breathing difficulties.

However, the family has insisted that the former president was in the hospital for a regular medical checkup.

“The Moi family has expressed gratitude to all those who offered prayers and sent quick recovery messages,” said Moi’s Press Secretary, Lee Njiru.

The former President who celebrated his 95th birthday in October was discharged from the same hospital on October 16 for an intensive medical checkup.

Moi ruled Kenya for 24 years with an iron fist after taking over from founding father Jomo Kenyatta who died in August 1978.

He handed power to former President Mwai Kibaki in 2002 after retiring from politics.

Since then he has kept a low profile due to a deteriorating health.