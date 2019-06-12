Kenya hosts Africa’s meeting of music record labels

Kenya is hosting the first Sub-Sahara Africa Regional Meeting of music licensing companies (MLCs) and record labels which kicked off in Nairobi on Wednesday.The meeting organized by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), in cooperation with the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) seeks to deepen relationship with music licensing companies and record labels in Africa from various countries including: Kenya Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, Botswana, Ghana among others.

The meeting also aims at creating a platform for the sharing, promotion and implementation of industry good practices, and continue the dialogue between IFPI, African MLCs and record labels.

Among other issues on the agenda include a review of the global and regional Industry overview, key developments in regional markets and ways of working with right holders and operational matters concerning licensing and distribution.

Speaking at the meeting IFPI representative Patrick Charnley said the body is happy with the recent announcement by the Kenyan government that it was ready to ratify the WIPO internet treaty.

“We are encouraging the Africa nations to ratify the WIPO treaties and we are happy with the positive developments in Nigeria which has ratified. We are also delighted to hear the copyright office in Kenya announcing the government’s commitment to the ratification of the WIPO Internet treaty,” said Patrick Charnley, Director for Legal Policy and Liceincing IFPI.

Speaking at the same event Kenya Association of Music Producers Chairman said Kenya Anthony Karani was honored to be hosting the first of the kind in Africa and encouraged local producers to learn from their peers in the region.

“We are happy that we have a chance to get to interact with producers from the entire world and we believe we will learn how to handle some of the issues we have been having problems with such as the setting of tariffs so that we can come up with something that is beneficial for the owners of music but also not hurt the user,” said Karani.