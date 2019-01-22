Kenya: Improved infrastructure pulls tourists to national parks

The number of foreign tourists visiting Kenya’s national parks increased from 20,000 in 2017 to 26,000 in 2018 following the construction of 2.3 billion shillings($2 billion) tourist roads across the country.This translates to an increase of 30 percent in terms of visitors and 40 percent in revenue where in 2017 the revenue was 75 million shillings ($74,000) and 106 million shillings($1 million) last year.

The 77 kilometers tourist roads project covered three components undertaken in Tsavo East National park, the Aberdares and Mt. Kenya National Parks.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, Chris Obure said the roads will ease access to national parks and reserves in the country increasing the number of tourists visiting the areas further.

“This is why these roads were given priority so that they can improve accessibility and ultimately improve the numbers of tourists that come visiting and in the process will generate more money for the economy,” he said.

The European Union’s contribution towards the project, which was begun in 2013, was 1.5 billion shillings($14million) according to the Infrastructure Principal Secretary, Julius Korir.