Kenya: Inflation drops to 3.7 percent in April

Kenya’s month-on-month overall inflation fell to 3.7 percent in April 2018 from 4.2 percent in March 2018 largely due to lower food prices, particularly for Irish potatoes, cabbages, and sugar, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) disclosed on Tuesday.According to CBK, the decrease in food prices outweighed the increases in energy prices, while non-food-non-fuel inflation rose slightly, but remained below 5 percent indicating that demand driven inflationary pressures are muted.

“The rising international oil prices and the impact on domestic fuel prices are expected to continue exerting moderate upward pressure on inflation. Nevertheless, overall inflation is expected to remain within the Government target range mainly due to the expected further decline in food prices following improved weather conditions,” CBK said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

CBK further pointed out that the domestic foreign exchange market remains stable supported by a narrowing in the current account deficit, to 6.1 percent of GDP in the 12 months to March 2018, from 6.7 percent in 2017.

This is expected to narrow further to 5.4 percent of GDP in 2018, supported by stronger growth in agricultural exports, higher diaspora remittances and tourism receipts, CBK noted.