Kenya: Inflation drops to 3.83 percent in September

Kenya’s overall year on year inflation in September 2019 stood at 3.83 percent, compared to 5 percent in August the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) disclosed on Monday.According to the statistics body, between August and September 2019, food and non-alcoholic drinks index decreased by 0.40 percent due to a drop in prices of some foodstuffs outweighing increases recorded in others.

In September 2019, prices of carrots, cabbages and tomatoes decreased by 9.80, 6.32 and 4.14 percent, respectively.

“The ‘year on year’ food inflation dropped from 7.13 percent in August 2019 to 6.31 per cent in September 2019,” KNBS said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

During the same period, KNBS noted that housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’ index, increased by 0.07 percent mainly attributed to increase in house rent and cooking fuels.

The transport index increased by 0.48 percent mainly due to increase in pump prices of diesel and petrol, noted KNBS.