Kenya initiates Africa’s first all-ladies SWAT team

Kenya’s war against organized crime has received yet another impetus following the graduation on Friday of an elite all-female Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa.The 48 commando officers, drawn from the Administration Police Service (APS), have undergone five months of physical and combat drilling, which is the first phase of their 15 month-programme standardized training.

Speaking while presiding over the passing-out ceremony in Ngong, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, Dr. Fred Matiangi, said the feat comes at a time when Kenya seeks to handle emerging security threats and hostage crises promptly and with precision.

“What we have witnessed today gives us confidence as the government that we have the capacity to protect our people and secure our country,” said Matiangi,

“This is a momentous day for our country because we can now rest assured that we have more officers who can undertake intricate security operations that require specialized approaches,” he said, adding that the team will greatly supplement the existing efforts of securing the country.

According to Dr. Matiangi, the officers are “job-ready” not only to thwart terror threats and attacks but also enhance general security.

Their training featured, among others, the application of Israeli Krav Maga, multiple weapons handling techniques as well as explosive and IEDS management.

The Cabinet Secretary assured them of government’s full support in their work through improved welfare, advanced training, and capacity building.

Impressed by the commandos’ expertise, the Inspector General of the National Police Service, Hillary Mutyambai, committed to progressively increase the contingent in the next intake.