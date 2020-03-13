Kenya intensifies measures to contain coronavirus

Following the confirmation on Friday of a coronavirus case in Kenya, the government has announced it’s recruiting additional medical personnel to support the precautionary management measures to enhance surveillance and check any possible spread of the disease in the country.A meeting of the emergency session of the national security council convened on Friday, tasked all national government administration officers in the country, right from national to sub-location level to be tasked immediately to ensure that all the measures announced by the National Emergency Response Committee are adhered to.

“The measure includes continued public awareness on the role of hygiene in the prevention of the spread of coronavirus, and discouragement of mass gatherings and meetings and continued monitoring and surveillance are put in place,” a statement from statehouse disclosed.

The government on Friday announced the first case of coronavirus after a 27-year-old tested positive for the virus.

The woman was screened after she returned to Kenya from the United States via London on March 5.

“We would like to encourage Kenyans to remain calm, and continue with their regular day-to-day activities but remain vigilant, keep good hygiene, observe self-quarantine where necessary under the law and observe the precautionary measures announced by the World Health Organization and the National Emergency Response Committee on COVID19,” added the statement.

According to WHO, more than 4,900 people have died and over 132,000 have been infected globally.