Kenya intensifies war on contraband trade to stifle terrorism funding

The Kenyan government has intensified its war against contraband goods and smuggling in Garissa County that borders Somalia as part of the comprehensive strategy on countering terrorist financing.Speaking on Monday during a high-level security Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, disclosed that the proceeds of vice are used to fund al-Shabaab terrorist activities in Kenya.

“This is not a trade. It is fueling the death of Kenyans. Those who engage in it are al-Shabaab’s foremost supporters and funders, and will be handled like the terrorists,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary announced that a multi-agency team will immediately launch a security operation and sustain surveillance along the borders to stop and deter the flow of illicit goods, services, and immigrants into the country.

Dr. Matiang’i also warned of severe disciplinary, punitive and legal action against any government official who, through neglect, culpable inefficiency or malperformance, will drop the ball in the war.

“Where we have challenges in our security framework in the war against contrabands, we will address them jointly. Meanwhile, any officer, either in the national or county government, found tolerating or abetting cross-border smuggling of counterfeits will be held personally accountable.”

During this year’s national security review and planning conference President Uhuru Kenyatta directed all security formations in the country to suppress all means by which al-Shabaab are generating or receiving funds through Kenya, notably from contraband and illicit trade.

The government has already begun the progressive deployment of equipment and concurrent facilitation of training and education for the Border Patrol Unit of the Administration Police Service to increase collection of information and intelligence on criminal networks and complex smuggling rings.