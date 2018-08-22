Kenya intensifies war on counterfeit goods

The Kenyan government on Wednesday said that it has intensified the war against counterfeit goods after confiscating three tons of contraband sugar and hundreds of cartons of cigarettes from Somalia and Sudan respectively.The sugar was intercepted at the Somali border town of Wajir and 691 cartons of cigarettes worth 50 million Kenya shillings ($50,000) from Sudan nabbed at the Nadapal border crossing of South Sudan and Kenya.

One person has been arrested and is in the police custody.

“The war on contraband goods has been intensified across the country. All traders and importers are warned that the government will not allow nor entertain dirty business practices in this country hence those found to contravene the law will be dealt firmly according to the law,” said the deputy head of public service, Wanyama Musiambo.

Already, some 396, 928 bags of sugar are set for destruction after failing to meet Kenya Bureau of Standards quality requirements.

A further staggering one million bags of toxic rice has been impounded in Mombasa County.

The ongoing nationwide operation against counterfeit goods, contraband commodities and illicit trade has in the last two months netted products worth $7 million.