Kenya invites Botswana investors to set up shop in Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited Botswana investors to set up shop in Kenya and explore the emerging trade and investment opportunities.The President assured the foreign investors of a conducive environment for their businesses to thrive, the same treatment accorded to local companies.

“In Kenya you will find welcoming and entrepreneurial people, eager to work hard and to embrace new partners,” President Kenyatta said.

“You will also find a supportive Government that believes in a strong Africa that gives priority to trading with its continental neighbors,” he added.

Kenyatta spoke Tuesday night when he hosted President Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi and First Lady Neo Jane Masisi of Botswana and their delegation to a state banquet.

President Masisi is in the country on a three-day state visit, his first such visit to Kenya.

Kenyatta commended the government of Botswana for the ongoing successful efforts to attract investments from Kenya, through the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre, in areas such as financial services, agro-processing, animal feeds, ICT, hotels and lodges.

The President said Kenyan investors are ready and will continue taking up available investment opportunities adding that his administration will continue to work closely with Botswana to advance the realization of Africa’s potential and the achievement of Africa Agenda 2063.

He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties between Kenya and Botswana following the conclusion of the fifth session of the Joint Permanent Commission for cooperation (JPCC).

“I call upon the respective authorities from our two countries to fast-track the implementation of the various frameworks agreed upon,” Kenyatta urged.