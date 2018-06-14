Kenya is world’s least toxic country – Report

Kenya is home to the cleanest air in the world, according to a ranking done by the International Energy Association and the World Health Organization.The ranking released on Thursday which concluded that the East African nation is the least polluted country globally took into account air contamination, energy consumption and renewable energy production.

The cleanest countries were largely those from Sub-Saharan Africa, while countries in the Middle East dominated the other end of the list.

The report says Saudi Arabia is the most toxic country.

“The cost for countries is enormous. Air pollution affects economies and people’s quality of life. It leads to major chronic diseases and to people ultimately dying,” WHO public health chief, Maria Neira was quoted saying in the report.

Data released by WHO last year revealed that levels of air pollution had increased by 8 percent between 2009 and 2016.

According to its estimates, poor air quality claims the lives of seven million people globally every year.