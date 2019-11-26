Kenya: Jambojet takes off to Kigali international airport

Kenya’s regional low-cost carrier Jambojet has made its inaugural flight to Kigali, officially becoming the first low-cost carrier to fly the route, the airline announced on Tuesday.The airline, which recently expanded their fleet with two brand new De Havilland Dash 8 – 400 to cater to their expansion, will be flying once daily from its hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, to Kigali International Airport, Kigali.

Speaking in Nairobi, Jambojet Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Allan Kilavuka, said the airline is taking advantage of the huge opportunity the African market has to offer.

“Today we mark a major milestone in our regional expansion strategy. Our aim is to grow our footprint across the continent, while offering a unique product for these markets. We expect that our low-cost model will enable more people to fly affordably, conveniently, and safely,” said Kilavuka.

The airline is also eyeing South Sudan, Mogadishu, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Union of the Comoros and Malawi.

Jambojet currently flies to five local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and one regional destination-Entebbe, Uganda – from its hub in Nairobi.

Since inception in 2014, Jambojet, which was, in July 2019, awarded the coveted IATA Operational Safety Audit certification (IOSA), has flown over 3million passengers, 30 percent of whom are first time flyers.

The airline was also among the 165 aircraft showcased at the just concluded 2019 Dubai Airshow. It’s the only Kenyan operator to ever be showcased at an international airshow.