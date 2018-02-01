Kenya: January inflation rises to 4.83 per cent

Higher food prices, electricity and fuel have triggered a rise in inflation in the month of January at 4.83 per cent from 4.50 per cent in December 2017, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistic (KNBS) has announced.The national statistics office said that between December 2017 and January 2018, the food and non-alcoholic drinks index increased by 1.69 per cent mainly due to increases in prices of some foodstuff which outweighed the fall in others.

“Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’ index, increased by 0.90 per cent in January 2018 compared to December 2017.

This was attributed to slight increases in house rent, electricity, charcoal and kerosene,” KNBS said in a statement released on Thursday.

“The year-on-year food inflation increased from 4.68 per cent in December 2017 to 4.71 per cent in January 2018”.

During the same review period, the transport Index recorded an increase of 1.53 per cent on account of increase in pump prices of both petrol and diesel, KNBS added.