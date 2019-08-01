Kenya joins league of oil exporting countries

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday announced that Kenya has joined the league of oil exporting countries of the world.Kenyatta said that the first deal was concluded on Thursday with 200,000 barrels going for a price of $12 million.

“We are now an oil exporter. Our first deal was concluded this afternoon with 200,000 barrels at a price of 12 million US dollars,” he said in a brief statement.

”So, I think we have started the journey and it is up to us to ensure that those resources are put to the best use to make our country both prosperous and to ensure we eliminate poverty,” Kenyatta said.