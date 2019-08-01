International › APA

Kenya joins league of oil exporting countries

Published on 01.08.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday announced that Kenya has joined the league of oil exporting countries of the world.Kenyatta said that the first deal was concluded on Thursday with 200,000 barrels going for a price of $12 million.

“We  are now an oil exporter. Our first deal was concluded this afternoon  with 200,000 barrels at a price of 12 million US dollars,” he said in a brief statement. 

”So, I  think we have started the journey and it is up to us to ensure that those resources are put to the best use to make our country both prosperous and to ensure we eliminate poverty,” Kenyatta said.

