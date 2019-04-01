Kenya keen on enhanced cooperation with Cuba- Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday said Kenya is keen on enhancing its cooperation with Cuba especially in the provision of quality healthcare.The President welcomed the ongoing collaboration that has seen the two countries partner in health research and capacity building.

Kenya and Cuba are implementing a medical exchange programme in which Cuban specialist doctors are serving in the country while Kenyan doctors are in Cuba advancing their medical training.

Kenyatta spoke during a meeting with visiting Cuba’s Vice President of the Council of State and Ministers, Ines Maria Chapman, who paid him a courtesy call in Nairobi.

Kenyatta said Kenya has a lot to learn from Cuba’s healthcare delivery model which has seen the Latin American country register a life expectancy of 79.5 years compared to Kenya’s 67.5 years.

The Cuban VP thanked President Kenyatta’s leadership for enhancing the historic bilateral ties between the two countries, saying the ongoing exchange of expertise in the health sector will go a long way in cementing relations between the two countries.

Kenya and Cuba have finalized negotiations on a Malaria Vector Control project to be implemented in the malaria prone areas in the country.

The project, that will apply Cuban biological larvicides, is set to be launched later this month.