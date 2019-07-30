Kenya: KenGen adds 79MW of power to national grid

East Africa’s leading electricity generator, Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) on Tuesday announced that it has successfully added 79 megawatts (MW) of power to the national grid following the completion of Unit 1 of Olkaria V Geothermal Power Plant in Naivasha, 50 km from Nairobi.The Unit was first synchronized to the grid on the 28th of June 2019 and thereafter subjected to commissioning tests.

It was then taken through a series of load tests until it attained its full design output of 82.7MW.

With unit 1 now online, Kenya’s total installed capacity is 726.6 MW of the global geothermal power generation capacity at 14,900 MW.

Commenting on the milestone, KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Mrs. Rebecca Miano, said the additional capacity would play a significant role in supporting Kenya’s power needs while enhancing the amount of green energy in the national grid.

“We are delighted to announce the completion of the first unit of Olkaria V Geothermal Power Plant and subsequently injecting 79 MW to the national grid. This brings to 612MW the total amount of installed geothermal power capacity by KenGen and will be significant in ensuring that our country’s power needs are met through the continuous use of green energy solutions,” she said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

“Consistent with our long-term plan, we are continuously working on increasing our renewable energy to provide affordable energy to Kenyans while safeguarding the environment. This, in turn, will lead to the provision of stable energy to power households and industries across the country,” she added.

Currently in its last stages of development, Olkaria V Geothermal Power Plant is expected to inject a total of158 MW to the grid once Unit 2 is synchronized to the grid at the end of August.

This will further enhance KenGen’s position as the leading electricity generating company in East Africa. The development of Olkaria 1 additional Unit 6 is also under way.

KenGen has over the years developed a rich energy mix comprising hydro (819.9MW), geothermal (612 MW), thermal (253.5MW) and wind (25.5MW) with the focus being on renewable energy sources.

About 80 percent of Kenya’s installed capacity is from renewable sources, which is more than three times the global average.