Kenya: Kenyatta flags off historic first crude oil exports

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday declared a “great day for Kenya” as he flagged off the first consignment of crude oil destined for export from Kenya, which will lead to oil becoming a major contributor to the nation’s economy.Kenyatta flagged off trucks loaded with crude oil from Ngamia 8, in the Turkana oil fields in northern western Kenya as part of the Early Oil Pilot Scheme.

Kenya is using the Early Oil Pilot Scheme, which will soon be followed by the Full Field Development phase, to establish itself as a crude oil exporter in the region and provide valuable information for future exploration and development.

“This flag-off event and the anticipated implementation of the Early Oil Pilot (EOP) Scheme mark the beginning of a long and fruitful journey,” said Kenyatta when he spoke after flagging off the crude oil laden trucks.

What Kenya stands to gain from the production and exportation of petroleum products cannot be understated, he said, as the production of petroleum products will strengthen the existing economic and commercial partnerships and enhance the opportunities for growth and investments within the country.

“My Government will, therefore, focus on the development of our oil and gas sectors for the betterment of the economy and people.”

The petroleum products will create scalable local employment and business opportunities, including in the hospitality and security sectors.

It will also enhance vocational training opportunities for our young people to ensure that they participate in the oil and gas industry, according to Kenyatta.

The pilot scheme will also incentivise better road infrastructure in the region and spur electricity connectivity to more households in Turkana.

Kenya’s breakthrough places it at the forefront in the East African region, which is fast becoming a key player in the global petroleum sector.

“With the discovery of oil and gas in Uganda and Tanzania and the ongoing explorations in Ethiopia and DRC, Kenya finds itself in the company of other resourceful African nations,” said the Kenyan leader.

Kenya embarked on the exploration of petroleum in Turkana County in 2012. Under the Early Oil Pilot Scheme 2,000 barrels of oil per day will be transported to Mombasa by road for eventual shipment.

Turkana is the poorest county in Kenya; the Kenya National Statistics office says 88 percent of the people live below the poverty level, compared to 45 percent nationally.

Oil was discovered in Turkana’s Lokichar region in 2012, and most locals hope the start of output will accelerate the region’s development.