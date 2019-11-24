Kenya: Landslide death toll hits 29

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday disclosed that the devastating landslide in West Pokot County has so far claimed 29 lives and directed the deployment of the army and other key security personnel to the affected region so as to militate against further loss of lives.The landslide that occurred at 2.30am (local time) Saturday morning has led to massive destruction of property including key infrastructure such as roads and bridges .

The massive landslides were triggered heavy downpour that pounded the region for hours since Saturday dawn leaving a trail of destruction.

The floods that occurred in West Pokot County, over 360km from the capital, Nairobi, pounded Nyarkulian, Muino and Parua villages in West Pokot, triggered by the heavy rains that are being experienced in most parts of the East African country.

According to media reports, rescue mission begun in earnest on Saturday morning, with rescuers recovering bodies trapped in avalanche.

“The landslide that occurred at 2.30am Saturday morning robbed our country of confirmed 29 dear Kenyans and led to massive destruction of property including key infrastructure such as roads and bridges,” said Kenyatta in a statement issued in Nairobi.

“I have directed the deployment of resources including rescue personnel from our various security and humanitarian agencies covering the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service and Special Programmes to the affected region so as to provide mitigative action against further loss of lives. The operation will continue round the clock until the situation normalizes,” said Kenyatta.

The situation is dire as roads heading to Nyarkulian and Muino have been rendered impassable as security officers could not be able to access the mudslide prone area.

Earlier on Saturday morning, West Pokot County Commissioner said that people might have been trapped in the avalanche as the rescue teams continue with their search. Okello said that the numbers might increase.