Kenya launches COVID -19 emergency response fund

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday directed the National Treasury to set up the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.The principal object of the Fund shall be to mobilize resources for emergency response towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The seed capital of the Fund shall be drawn from the Exchequer, including the voluntary salary-cuts undertaken by the senior ranks of the Executive, Judiciary, Legislature and County Governments.

The Exchequer contributions shall be supplemented by donations by Kenyan individuals and corporate entities, grants from our development partners and multinational institutions, and such other gifts, subscriptions and contributions as the Fund may receive from time to time.

“The Government of Kenya calls upon all Kenyans, Corporate Entities both domestic and multinational, as well as our international development partners to support the national initiative,” said Kenyatta.

“By doing so, Kenya will be better able to successfully contain the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our citizens, and particularly the most vulnerable members of society,” he added.

Kenya has so far 50 COVID -19 cases, with the ministry of Health announcing eight more cases on Monday.