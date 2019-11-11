Kenya, Lesotho sign bilateral pacts

Kenya and the Kingdom of Lesotho on Monday signed three key pacts geared towards boosting bilateral cooperation between the two countries.The deals signed at the end of talks held between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr Motsoahae Thomas Thabane, Prime Minister of Lesotho in Nairobi were an agreement on the establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), a Memorandum of Understanding for Bilateral Consultations as well as a Memorandum of Understanding in sports.

Thabane, who arrived in the country Sunday evening for a three-day state visit, was formally received on Monday by Kenyatta at a colourful ceremony that included a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Army and a 19-gun salute.

The elaborate state reception ceremonies were followed by a private meeting between the two leaders before they led their respective delegations in bilateral talks that culminated in the signing of the agreements.

The agreement on the establishment of a JCC will enable the two countries to identify and explore areas of cooperation while the MOU on sports will provide an opportunity for development of sports as an economic activity.

The agreement on bilateral consultations will pave the way for the two countries to hold consultations on both bilateral and multilateral matters affecting the two countries at regional, continental and global levels.

Addressing the press after the bilateral talks, Kenyatta said the Kingdom of Lesotho continues to be one of Kenya’s strongest allies on the global stage.

“Your endorsement of Kenya as the Africa Union’s candidate for the non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2021-2022 term is affirmation of the strong bilateral relations that exist between our two sister countries,” Kenyatta said.

He commended the signing of the three agreements, saying it marked the beginning of a new chapter of bilateral cooperation between Kenya and Lesotho.

The President pointed out that the Memorandum of Understanding on co-operation in sports will see the two countries enhance cooperation in training and the application of sports operations.

He added that the conclusion of a framework for bilateral cooperation and political consultations will ensure that the two countries bolster their political, diplomatic and trade relations through regular and structured engagements and strategic cooperation.

“I, therefore, urge our respective teams to work expeditiously to ensure that the negotiations are completed and that the framework is put in place,” Kenyatta said.

Lesotho has one of the most vibrant textile sectors on the African continent with a growing share of the global apparel market.

He emphasized that Kenya is on the verge of reviving its textile industry which has the potential to create high value jobs to help address the challenge of unemployment that is facing the youth.

“We recognise the Kingdom of Lesotho has deployed technology, utilized branding and market positioning to develop one of the best textile industries in Africa,” Kenyatta said.

Thabane applauded Kenyatta’s leadership, saying he looked forward to enhancing ties between the East African nation and Lesotho.