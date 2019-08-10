International › APA

Kenya lobbies the Caribbean for UNSC seat

Published on 10.08.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday urged the Caribbean community to support Kenya’s bid for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat for the period 2021 to 2022.President Kenyatta made the appeal as he pitched for closer  cooperation among African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries to spur  development and  economic growth.

“Kenya’s   candidature is informed by the critical role the UN Security Council   plays in the maintenance of international peace and security,” the  President said as he assured that Kenya will continue to play a leading   role in peace, security and conflict management in the Horn of Africa   region and other parts of the world.

Kenyatta,  who  was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma,  spoke  during a meeting with leaders of the Organization of Eastern  Caribbean  States (OECS) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Kenya will host the next session of the ACP-EU Cotonou Agreement Summit in December this year in Nairobi.  

In   the spirit of closer collaboration between Kenya and the Caribbean   community, President Kenyatta asked the OECS to support Kenya’s bid to   host the Global Service Delivery Model (GSDM) as recommended by the UN   Secretary General. 

He  said Kenya was picked after it  met the threshold on availability of  space, qualified personnel,  employees’ safety, location and affordable  costs.   

 

“Kenya  is host to  the only United Nations Office in Africa. It is my hope  that during  deliberation on this matter during the 5th Committee of the  United  Nations General Assembly, OECS countries will support Kenya,”  President  Kenyatta said.

The  President also called on  the Eastern Caribbean States to establish  diplomatic missions in Kenya  as well as at the United Nations  Environment Programme (UNEP) and  UN-Habitat to facilitate frequent  consultations and follow up on  environmental and human settlement  matters.

“This  process of  regular consultative dialogue and active engagement focused  on matters  of mutual interest in the international arena will result in  symbiotic  benefits on matters of peace, security and development,” he  said.

Barbadian  Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said  the meeting between President  Kenyatta and the CARICOM leaders has  opened a new chapter of cooperation  between Kenya and the Caribbean.

“We   are truly on the right track of forging deeper and better relations   between CARICOM countries and Kenya,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Mottley assured President Kenyatta that Barbados was ready for diplomatic representation in Nairobi.

To   further cement relations between the Caribbean and the East African   Community, President Kenyatta singled out trade, investment, tourism  and  cultural cooperation as some of the key drivers of the  collaboration  that should be crafted through a regional Free Trade Area  (FTA) under  appropriate World Trade Organization rules.

“Through   this route, our respective countries stand to gain from the benefits  of  trade and most preferably through a duty free quota free trading   mechanism,” the President said.

He  welcomed the  ongoing discussions to have direct links between the  Africa Union and  the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), saying the same  should be extended  to the Pacific region.

“There  is need for us to engage  and share ideas on regular basis as ACP  countries. Let us work,  invest, develop and deal with global challenges  together as a group.   We must strive to speak in one voice,” President  Kenyatta said.

 

The  President  praised the growing partnership between Kenya and the  Organization of  Eastern Caribbean States saying if implemented well, it  will make the  member countries a force to reckon with in coming  years. 

Noting  that intra- ACP trade stands at less  than 20 percent, President  Kenyatta expressed the need to create the  right environment to encourage  each region’s private sector to invest  and trade at all levels.

“As  governments, we can  support these initiatives through enabling  connectivity and movement of  people, goods and services,” he said.

The  Kenyan  leader informed the meeting that Kenya and Barbados have already  agreed  to commence work towards the conclusion of an air services  agreement,  saying there is no reasons why other Caribbean countries  cannot follow  suit.  

The  President said connectivity will enable  the OECS countries to be  enjoined with the East African Community whose  population is 186 million  and COMESA with a population of 400 Million,  both of which Kenya is  member.

“More  importantly,  connectivity will create a bridge into the African  Continental Free  Trade Area (ACFTA) agreement, which came into force on  30th May 2019  and became operational on 7th July 2019. Through Kenya,  any business  from CARICOM can gain access to the African market with a  population of  1.2 billion,” he said.

