Kenya, London mayor to discuss African Investment Summit

The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Peter Estlin jetting in in Kenya on Wednesday for a two-day visit to the East African nation.During the visit, he will meet with senior government officials and business leaders, to discuss among other things the upcoming UK-Africa Investment Summit.

He will be accompanied by a delegation of some of the UK’s best organisations working across infrastructure, green finance and fintech.

On Thursday, the Lord Mayor will launch a new UK Aid-funded programme to support business development and investor readiness for promising Kenyan fintechs.

“I’m delighted to be heading to Kenya. I want the UK to take the opportunity to become Africa’s investment partner of preference, given the unparalleled quality of our expertise in green finance, infrastructure and fintech – exemplified by the business delegation accompanying me for this visit,” he said ahead of his visit.

“With the UK-Africa Investment Summit only a few months away this visit comes at an exciting time, as we look towards building an economic relationship that prioritises mutual prosperity and sustainability,” he added.

The visit will help raise the profile of partnership opportunities between the UK and African countries in the FinTech space, whilst also helping identify potential investment opportunities in Kenya.