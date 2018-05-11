Kenya makes history with first satellite in space

Published on 11.05.2018 at 13h21 by APA News

Kenya made history on Friday after deploying into space the first Kenya University Nano Satellite.The precursor flight (1KUNS-PF) was launched from the Japan Space Agency (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Centre in Tokyo.

The deployment at 1 pm local time earned the East African nation a position in the small club of African countries engaged in space science.

Only South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, and Egypt have satellites in space.

The satellite measuring about 10 by 10 centimeter cube and weighing 1.2 kilogrammes was delivered on April 2 into a large spacecraft commonly referred to as the International Space Station, where a robotic arm deployed the satellite into the space on Friday.

The Kenyan Cube Satellite was developed under the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which is Japan’s national aero-space agency.

The satellite, which was built by the University of Nairobi, will be about 4,000 kilometres from the earth.

It consists of two commercial cameras and experimental web audio upload and broadcast equipment, and is capable of limited earth observation and audio broadcast.

The satellite can enable earth mapping, outer space observation, and coastline observation among other capabilities.

According to University of Nairobi vice chancellor Prof. Peter Mbithi, the satellite cost 120 million shillings ($1.2 million) and was largely financed by Japan.

It was developed through a programme known as KiboCUBE, launched in September 2015, by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Japan’s space agency.