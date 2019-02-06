Kenya makes Zimbabwe sanctions lifting pledge

Published on 06.02.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday assured Zimbabwe of his country’s backing to ensure that the sanctions imposed on the southern Africa nation are lifted.Kenyatta noted that the sanctions were holding Zimbabwe back, undermining its efforts to effectively serve its citizens.

“Imposing sanction is like tying somebody’s hands and feet, they cannot move. We will give our support to bring back Zimbabwe to the global platform,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta was speaking in Nairobi when he received a special message from President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

The special message was delivered by President Mnangagwa’s special envoy, Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Perence Shiri.

The Zimbabwean special envoy briefed Kenyatta on the situation in Zimbabwe and called for Kenya’s support to get the sanctions lifted.

Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Shiri said the Zimbabwe government was doing everything it could to address the challenges facing the country.

The special envoy said that plans are underway to ensure that those who lost property during the land reform programme, will be compensated.

The land reform led to Zimbabwe’s international isolation and sanctions from the US and EU.

The envoy commended President Kenyatta’s leadership, saying it has enhanced bilateral relations between Kenya and Zimbabwe as well as many other nations across the continent.