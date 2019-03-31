Kenya: March inflation increases to 4.35 percent

Kenya’s annual inflation increased to 4.35 percent in March as compared to 4.14 percent in February, the statistics office has disclosed.According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics(KNBS), between February and March 2019, Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks’ Index increased by 3.30 per cent.

“The increase was mainly due to the prevailing draught conditions causing the costs of some foodstuffs to be higher than in February 2019,” KNBS said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’ index, decreased by 0.06 per cent in March compared to February 2019.

This resulted from lower cost of electricity which outweighed increase in house rents and cooking fuels.

The Transport Index increased by 0.42 per cent, mainly as a result of increases in pump prices of petrol and diesel, KNBS noted.