Kenya marks 40 years since founding father’s death

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday led the nation in marking the 40thanniversary since the death of the country’s founding father, Jomo Kenyatta.Uhuru listed the achievements of Kenya’s independence leader which he said consolidated the young nation.

“We are not here to glorify the man. He was human, and being human, there were great things he managed to achieve for this country and there were also issues that he was confronted with just like all of us,” said Kenyatta, who is a son of Jomo Kenyatta.

He said there is need for Kenyans to learn from the mistakes of their forefathers, in their efforts to achieve the dreams enshrined in the national anthem about unity, peace within its borders and harmony among its citizens.

Kenyatta said the country is yet to completely subdue the same challenges that faced its founding father including education, health and alleviating poverty.

Before the memorial, the President laid a wreath at the Jomo Kenyatta mausoleum adjacent to Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

Born in 1894, Jomo Kenyatta was a leading anti-colonial activist and politician who governed Kenya as Prime Minister from 1963 to 1964 and then as first President from 1964 to 1978 when he died in office.

Jomo Kenyatta who is still revered in Kenya, especially in his birth place, Central region was in 1952 arrested together with six other freedom fighters and charged with masterminding the dreaded Mau Mau uprising against British colonial rule.

Kenyatta was later appointed President of the Kenya African National Union (KANU) and led the party to victory in the 1963 general election.

He passed away on 22 August 1978 at State House, Mombasa.

Former President Daniel Arap Moi later took over and went ahead to rule for 24 years, retiring in 2002.