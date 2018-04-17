Kenya: Mauritius firm acquires 75 percent stake in bank under receivership

Mauritius-based financial Institution, SBM Holdings has finalized the acquisition of 75 percent of certain assets and deposits of a local Kenyan bank under receivership, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) disclosed on Tuesday.The agreement provides that there will be a transfer of 75 percent of the value of deposits currently under moratorium at Chase Bank, and the transfer of the majority of staff and branches of the existing banks operations.

25 percent of the value of moratorium deposits will remain in Chase Bank.

CBK placed Chase Bank, under statutory management in 2016 due to what the regulator termed as unsafe financial conditions carried out by the bank.

SBM later in 2017 placed a bid for the acquisition of the bank.

According to CBK, the acquisition, and combined with its other operations in Kenya, SBM will bring its experience and expertise from Mauritius and other markets, to further enhance the competitiveness and resilience of Kenya’s banking sector.

SBM Holdings Ltd (SBMH), together with its subsidiaries, is a leading financial services group in Mauritius, with a growing international presence currently extending to Madagascar, India and more recently in Kenya, where the SBM Group acquired Fidelity Bank in May 2017, thereafter renaming it SBM Kenya.

SBMH is the third largest company listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius with a market capitalisation of approximately $680 million, with the government of Mauritius as a significant shareholder, and total assets of $5.8 billion as at December 31, 2017.

SBM provides all services of a universal bank within a diversified business model.

Lines of business include, retail, SME and corporate banking, wealth management and investment banking.