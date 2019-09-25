Kenya most optimistic African nation-Survey

More Kenyans consider themselves optimists, compared to citizens of other major African economies, a new global optimism survey released on Wednesday has found.The “Global Optimism Outlook Survey,” found that 70 per cent of Kenyans view themselves as optimists, above the global average of 56 per cent, and the continental average of 64 per cent.

In terms of geographic regions, South America was found to be home to the largest number of optimists (74 per cent).

Commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai, and conducted by YouGov, the Global Optimism Outlook Survey tracked people’s priorities for the future, looking at sustainability, economic growth, technology, travel, and more.

More than 20,000 people across 23 countries were surveyed, broken down by geographic region, gender, employment, marital status, and income.

Despite the breadth of diversity, it appears the majority of the world is closely aligned when it comes to the key issues facing the planet’s future

Kenyans’ optimism about the future has been linked to, among other factors, new opportunities being created by a thriving digital technology landscape, decentralised system of government, and a continued uplift in socio-ecoomic conditions across the country.

According to the survey, Kenyans were found to consider natural resource conservation, alternative energy and zero waste as most important in creating a better future, while ranking technological developments such as ride-sharing and electric vehicles least.

Similar to other African economies, 85 per cent of Kenyan respondents believe that knowledge gathering, learning and access to education is the best avenue towards unlocking opportunity in the year 2050.

Other important tactics identified are access to resources (82 per cent) and collaboration across borders and cultures (81 per cent).

Furthermore, 97 per cent equally believe that technological advances will continue to connect people globally, as well as they believe individuals and communities will shape the future through knowledge sharing, noted the report.

The survey found that Kenyans believe that conservation of natural resources, alternative energy and zero waste are most important at creating a better world.

In the next three decades, Kenyans would most like to experience free trade (82 per cent), self-powering and energy producing transportation (72 per cent), carbon free travel (68 per cent), e-commerce (66 per cent), and cloud computing, big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) (66 per cent).

From a sustainability point of view, they would most like to experience smart cities (73 per cent), sustainable architecture and infrastructure (71 per cent), and sustainable food (70 per cent), noted the survey.