Kenya mourns 11 officers killed by suspected al-Shabaab militants

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday led his country to mourn eleven security officers who were killed on Saturday evening by suspected al-Shabaab militants in Daadab along the Somali-Kenya border.The security officers who were drawn from the Harhar General Service Unit (GSU) Camp lost their lives at Degow on the road between Liboi and Damajale close to the Kenya-Somalia border when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during a routine security patrol.

Kenyatta vowed to apprehend the attackers, saying that Kenya will not succumb to their cowardly acts. The officers were conducting a routine security patrol.

“The President sends his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the departed Officers and assures them of Government support during this difficult period of mourning,” said Kenyatta in a statement issued in Nairobi.

“The President sends a strong reminder to all misguided elements out to compromise the safety and security of Kenyans across the country that the Government and the people of Kenya will never succumb to their cowardly terrorist actions,” Kenyatta added.

Al-Shabaab militants have in the past stage attacks in Kenyan soil targeting security officers and civil servant in border regions.

In June, at least four people were killed after their vehicle ran over an IED in the border town of Kulan.