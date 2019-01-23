Kenya, Mozambique in joint health project for the elderly

Kenya and Mozambique on Wednesday jointly with HelpAge International launched a three-year project in Nairobi that will seek to make health systems in Africa more responsive to the health and care needs of older persons.The Better Health for Older Persons in Africa (BHOPA) project is funded by the Maxwell Harvey Legacy Grant, supported by Age International.

The project will seek to improve health and well-being among older women and men, and those with disabilities.

It will achieve this by addressing challenges in both formal and informal health systems and health delivery services in both countries; strengthening them through health personnel development and training.

“We aim to make health systems more inclusive, responsive and accountable to the needs of older men and women, with a particular focus on those with chronic diseases and disabilities,” said the regional health programme coordinator at HelpAge International, Jude Otogo.

“We also hope the project will generate robust evidence in order to support advocacy, shape policies and inform program approaches. These will inform scale- up and replication not just in the countries of implementation but also in Africa and globally,” he added.