Kenya nab Zambian woman in possession of ivory

A Zambian woman has been intercepted with ivory while on transit through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, the country’s wildlife department said on Thursday.Ms Kabanje Liseli Mwananguku was arrested for illegally possessing ivory bangle weighing 100 grams with an estimated street value of 30,000 Kenya shillings ($300).

She was intercepted by Kenya Wildlife Service officers in collaboration with other airport authorities at Terminal 1A departures while on transit to Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, Kenya Wildlife Service(KWS) said in a statement on Thursday.

She will face a charge of being illegally in possession of wildlife trophy at JKIA courts.

According to the Wildlife Management Act 2013, any person who keeps or is found in possession of a wildlife trophy without permission, shall be liable upon conviction to a fine of not less than 1 million shillings ($10,000) or imprisonment for a term of not less than five years or both.

Cases of foreign nationals being arrested with ivory trophies at the airport have become common in recent days posing a major concern to the government.

In August 2019, A Spanish national was arrested at the airport with an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g.

Earlier in the month, a Chinese man was arrested while traveling with ivory weighing 60 grams.

KWS said its putting in place strong measures across all entry and exit points, border checks and international airports to curb illegal wildlife activities.